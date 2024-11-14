We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) standing at $217.56, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts had gained 1.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.99%.
The upcoming earnings release of AeroVironment will be of great interest to investors. On that day, AeroVironment is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $178.96 million, down 1.03% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $802.14 million, indicating changes of +12.37% and +11.92%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, AeroVironment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.53.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
