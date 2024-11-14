We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Choice Hotels International (CHH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Choice Hotels (CHH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Choice Hotels is one of 270 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Choice Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHH's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CHH has returned about 27.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.3%. This means that Choice Hotels is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gildan Activewear (GIL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 46.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear's current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Choice Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.8% so far this year, so CHH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Gildan Activewear, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved -13.5% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Choice Hotels and Gildan Activewear as they could maintain their solid performance.