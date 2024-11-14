We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Sprouts Farmers is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sprouts Farmers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, SFM has gained about 202.3% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 28.1%. This means that Sprouts Farmers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) . The stock is up 61.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current year EPS has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Sprouts Farmers belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 73.8% this year, meaning that SFM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Tecnoglass, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +19.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sprouts Farmers and Tecnoglass as they could maintain their solid performance.