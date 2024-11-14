We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging CareDx (CDNA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CareDx (CDNA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CareDx is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1024 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CareDx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNA's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CDNA has moved about 89.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. This means that CareDx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 88.5%.
The consensus estimate for Doximity's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, CareDx is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.5% so far this year, so CDNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Doximity is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CareDx and Doximity. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.