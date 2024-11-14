We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Dorman Products (DORM) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Dorman Products is one of 102 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dorman Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that DORM has returned about 65.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 6.8%. This shows that Dorman Products is outperforming its peers so far this year.
REE Automotive Ltd. (REE - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 48.3%.
The consensus estimate for REE Automotive Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 43.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dorman Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.2% this year, meaning that DORM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, REE Automotive Ltd. falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 51 stocks and is ranked #186. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.4%.
Dorman Products and REE Automotive Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.