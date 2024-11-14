We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amalgamated Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 872 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amalgamated Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAL's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AMAL has moved about 36.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 23.9% on average. This means that Amalgamated Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) . The stock is up 111.3% year-to-date.
In Jackson Financial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amalgamated Financial belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.1% so far this year, so AMAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Jackson Financial, however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 84-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +18% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Amalgamated Financial and Jackson Financial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.