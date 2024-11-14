Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ametek (AME) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, AMETEK, Inc. (AME - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AME's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of AME have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 15.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that AME could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at AME's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 6 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for AME

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AME for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMETEK, Inc. (AME) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines