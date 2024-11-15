We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) standing at $7.36, reflecting a +1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 8.67% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Uranium Energy to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.1 million, showing a 15445.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $104.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +200% and +46373.21%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Uranium Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Uranium Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Uranium Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 80.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.3, so one might conclude that Uranium Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.