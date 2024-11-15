Should iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (
IWF Quick Quote IWF - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/22/2000.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $103.17 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.19%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.51%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 48.70% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 12.27% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 59.54% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IWF seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has gained about 31.02% so far this year and is up roughly 38.60% in the last one year (as of 11/15/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $287.84 and $398.79.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 22.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 398 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IWF is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Growth ETF (
VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $150.32 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $310.55 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/22/2000.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $103.17 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.19%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.51%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 48.70% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 12.27% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 59.54% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IWF seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has gained about 31.02% so far this year and is up roughly 38.60% in the last one year (as of 11/15/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $287.84 and $398.79.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 22.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 398 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IWF is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $150.32 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $310.55 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.