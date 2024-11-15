We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clearwater Analytics (CWAN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Clearwater Analytics is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clearwater Analytics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWAN's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CWAN has returned about 52% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 29.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Clearwater Analytics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) . The stock is up 43.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Monday.com's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Clearwater Analytics is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 145 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.1% so far this year, meaning that CWAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Monday.com is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Clearwater Analytics and Monday.com. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.