Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (
JETS Quick Quote JETS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/30/2015.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by U.S. Global Investors. It has amassed assets over $1.08 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. JETS seeks to match the performance of the U.S. Global Jets Index before fees and expenses.
The U.S. Global Jets Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, United Airlines Holdings Inc (
UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) accounts for about 10.79% of total assets, followed by Delta Air Lines Inc ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) and American Airlines Group Inc ( AAL Quick Quote AAL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 59.01% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 28.69% so far this year and is up about 46.65% in the last one year (as of 11/18/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $16.60 and $25.01.
The ETF has a beta of 1.41 and standard deviation of 30.89% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 57 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
U.S. Global Jets ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JETS is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (
XTN Quick Quote XTN - Free Report) tracks S&P Transportation Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF ( IYT Quick Quote IYT - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has $254.93 million in assets, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $747.12 million. XTN has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IYT charges 0.39%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
