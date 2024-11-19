See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
DFA US SMALL CAP VALUE PTF (DFSVX)
T. Rowe Price Equity Income I (REIPX)
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
DFA US Small Cap Value I(DFSVX - Free Report) has a 0.31% expense ratio and 0.28% management fee. DFSVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 13.65% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Oppenheimer Discovery R(ODINX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. ODINX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.07%, expense ratio of 1.32% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
T. Rowe Price Equity Income I(REIPX - Free Report) : 0.55% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. REIPX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 10.46%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.