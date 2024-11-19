We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Elastic (ESTC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Elastic (ESTC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $354.24 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Elastic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services' to come in at $23.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $330.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription- Elastic Cloud' should arrive at $163.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription' stands at $167.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Elastic here>>>
Shares of Elastic have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ESTC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>