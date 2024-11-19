Back to top

Curious about Elastic (ESTC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Elastic (ESTC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $354.24 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Elastic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services' to come in at $23.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $330.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription- Elastic Cloud' should arrive at $163.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription' stands at $167.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Elastic have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ESTC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.


