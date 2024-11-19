We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy EZCORP (EZPW) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
EZCORP (EZPW - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EZPW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
EZPW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EZPW's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.61.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.36.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that EZCORP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.