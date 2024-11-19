We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lazydays Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines decreased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 5.3% in the after-hours trading session yesterday.
GORV Q3 Earnings and Revenues
Lazydays reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.27, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported a loss of 29 cents per share.
Total revenues were $213.5 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228 million. The top line also declined 23.9% year over year. Revenues were hurt by the dismal performance of new vehicle retail, pre-owned vehicle retail, as well as service, body, and parts and other, owing to lower demand.
Results of Operations
New vehicle retail sales declined 29.3% year over year to $122.3 million. The downside was mainly due to a 13.1% decrease in average selling price per retail unit and an 18.6% decrease in new vehicle retail units sold.
Pre-owned vehicle retail, as well as service, body, and parts and other revenues, declined 19.8% and 9.5% year over year to $60.2 million and $12.9 million, respectively.
The company’s gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) year over year to 21.2%. New vehicle retail and pre-owned vehicle retail gross margins declined 160 and 230 basis points year over year to 9.2% and 18.2%, respectively.
Balance Sheet
As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash totaled $13.5 million compared with $58.1 million as of fiscal 2023-end. Long-term debt, non-current portion, net amounted to $27.6 million compared with $28.1 million as of fiscal 2023 end.
GORV’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
GORV currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
