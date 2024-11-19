We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Genpact (G) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Genpact (G - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. G is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.02. G's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.92 and as low as 9.75, with a median of 11.04, all within the past year.
We also note that G holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. G's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.75. Within the past year, G's PEG has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.36.
Finally, we should also recognize that G has a P/CF ratio of 10.55. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.34. G's P/CF has been as high as 12.07 and as low as 7.46, with a median of 8.68, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Genpact's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that G is an impressive value stock right now.