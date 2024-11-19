We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Ameren (AEE) This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ameren (AEE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ameren is one of 105 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ameren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AEE has moved about 27.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ameren is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) . The stock is up 26.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Atmos Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ameren belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.9% so far this year, meaning that AEE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Atmos Energy falls under the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #135. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.2%.
Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Ameren and Atmos Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.