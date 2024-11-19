We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Affirm (AFRM) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Affirm Holdings is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 305 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM's full-year earnings has moved 63.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AFRM has gained about 26.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 24.4%. As we can see, Affirm Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Sezzle Inc. (SEZL - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1848.1%.
In Sezzle Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 45.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Affirm Holdings is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.6% so far this year, so AFRM is performing better in this area. Sezzle Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Affirm Holdings and Sezzle Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.