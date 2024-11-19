Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PINE or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Alpine Income (PINE - Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (EGP - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Alpine Income has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while EastGroup Properties has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PINE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EGP has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PINE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.43, while EGP has a forward P/E of 20.73. We also note that PINE has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EGP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25.

Another notable valuation metric for PINE is its P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EGP has a P/B of 3.02.

These metrics, and several others, help PINE earn a Value grade of B, while EGP has been given a Value grade of D.

PINE sticks out from EGP in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PINE is the better option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) - free report >>

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper