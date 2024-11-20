Analysts on Wall Street project that Bath & Body Works (
Image: Bigstock
Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.58 billion, increasing 1.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' should come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- International' to come in at $69.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' will reach $312.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' stands at 1,884. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,843 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' reaching 111. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 111 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Average Store Size (selling square feet)' at 2.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.82 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' will reach 1,774. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,732.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Total Selling Square Feet' should arrive at 5.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.88 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP)' will reach 480. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 430.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP)' of 511. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 458 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP)' to reach 31. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bath & Body Works here>>>
Shares of Bath & Body Works have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BBWI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>