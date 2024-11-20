We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Belden (BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Belden is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BDC has gained about 53.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 17.7% on average. This means that Belden is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 39.9% year-to-date.
For Zebra Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.3% so far this year, so BDC is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Zebra Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #2. The industry has moved +36.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Belden and Zebra Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.