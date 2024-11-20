We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Audioeye (AEYE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
AudioEye is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 20.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AEYE has returned 372% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.7%. This means that AudioEye is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Ceragon Networks (CRNT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.4%.
The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks' current year EPS has increased 31.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 145 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.8% this year, meaning that AEYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ceragon Networks falls under the Wireless Non-US industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AudioEye and Ceragon Networks as they could maintain their solid performance.