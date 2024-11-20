Visa, Dash Solutions & Zelis Unite to Transform Healthcare Payments

Visa Inc.’s ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) Visa Direct recently collaborated with Zelis and Dash Solutions to modernize healthcare payments and streamline healthcare disbursements. This partnership is expected to deliver faster, more flexible, and more secure disbursement options to consumers, enhancing member experience.
This move bodes well for Visa as it will address the long-standing inefficiencies in the healthcare sector and reap benefits from higher transaction volumes through its network. Consumers will be able to receive payments within minutes after approval, speeding up the process that used to take weeks. Consumers will also be given the flexibility to choose their preferred payment method, like instant digital payments or traditional options. A seamless and more secure process is expected to reduce administrative burden too.
Through the integration of Visa Direct’s global payment network with Zelis' Advanced Payments Platform and Dash Solutions’ Dash Digital platform, healthcare payers can now offer real-time payment capabilities for reimbursements and claims. This move is expected to enhance Visa’s position in the healthcare industry, which is shifting toward digital transformation. The partnership allows Visa to secure a foothold in this rapidly evolving market, demonstrating its capability to address unique sector challenges such as payment delays, administrative inefficiencies and fraud risks.
Partnerships like this should aid Visa in achieving its goals, such as a net revenue growth expectation of high-single-digit to low-double-digit on an adjusted constant-dollar basis in fiscal 2025. Visa is expected to continue innovating in this space, leveraging its expansive global and real-time money movement network to deliver solutions to ongoing challenges.
Visa's Price Performance
Shares of Visa have gained 8.7% in the past month compared with the
Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors can look at some better-ranked stocks from the broader
Business Services space, like Cantaloupe, Inc. ( CTLP Quick Quote CTLP - Free Report) , Envestnet, Inc. ( ENV Quick Quote ENV - Free Report) and Repay Holdings Corporation ( RPAY Quick Quote RPAY - Free Report) . Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s current-year earnings indicates a 113.3% year-over-year jump. CTLP beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and met once and missed the other time. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $311.3 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Envestnet’s current-year bottom line indicates 22.2% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for ENV’s current-year top line is pegged at $1.4 billion, indicating 11.4% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Repay Holdings’ current-year earnings indicates a 4.6% year-over-year jump. RPAY beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $316.9 million.
