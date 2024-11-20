We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Will Amazon Bury Hims Stock or Should You Buy the Dip?
The company Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) had a good thing going. The multi-specialty telehealth platform provided an easy way for people to get access to pills that treat symptoms like ED and male pattern baldness. It provided an alternative to traditional medical care, offering a cheaper solution to an in-demand product. At the surface, it’s a wonderful idea and a great business that created 68% revenue growth forecasts for this year and 40% for next year.
The business model was so good that it caught the attention of internet giant Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . Amazon’s One Medical telehealth service is adding a new option that will put it in direct competition with Hims & Hers. That sent HIMS down from over $30 to a low of $19.15 last Friday. Two days of a rally have the stock over $23, trying to get to the top of the Thursday gap at $25.45.
Moving Averages: Bartosiak starts by examining the stock's moving averages, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. He points out the significance of crossovers and divergences between these averages, which can indicate potential trend changes.
Support and Resistance Levels: Bartosiak identifies key support and resistance levels on the chart. These levels act as barriers that the stock price must breach or hold above, providing traders with critical decision points.
Chart Patterns: He discusses chart patterns like head and shoulders, cup and handle, or flags, and their relevance in predicting future price movements. These patterns can offer valuable insights into potential bullish or bearish trends.
Volume Analysis: He emphasizes the importance of volume analysis in confirming price trends. An increase in trading volume during a breakout or breakdown can validate the significance of a price move.
Dave Bartosiak's technical analysis approach adds depth to our understanding Hims & Her’s stock chart. By paying attention to moving averages, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, technical indicators, and volume, he equips investors with a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions in the stock market. Remember, while technical analysis is a valuable tool, it's important to consider other factors like fundamental analysis and market sentiment before making investment choices.