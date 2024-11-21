We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $1.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.11%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 23.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.97%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $225.56 million, reflecting a 16.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $911.24 million, indicating changes of +57.58% and +15.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Tilray Brands, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.