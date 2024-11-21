See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MassMutual Small Cap Growth Eq I (MSGZX) - free report >>
Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap SmMid Cap I (EISMX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MassMutual Small Cap Growth Eq I (MSGZX) - free report >>
Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap SmMid Cap I (EISMX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund Y(CGFYX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. CGFYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 17.89% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap SmMid Cap I(EISMX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. EISMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. EISMX, with annual returns of 11.39% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity I(MSGZX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.8%. Five year annual return: 10.5%. MSGZX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.