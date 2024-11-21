We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Abercrombie (ANF): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, up 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Abercrombie metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Hollister' reaching $543.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Abercrombie' will reach $639.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' of 775. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 760.
The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' stands at 8.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change' at 12.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' will reach 10.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16%.
Over the past month, Abercrombie shares have recorded returns of -7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ANF will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>