Is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 270 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ATAT has gained about 48.7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 12.7%. This shows that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Kontoor Brands (KTB - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.3%.
For Kontoor Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.1% this year, meaning that ATAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Kontoor Brands, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved -17.3% so far this year.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Kontoor Brands could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.