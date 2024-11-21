Palo Alto Networks ( PANW Quick Quote PANW - Free Report) delivered first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. The figure improved 13% year over year, exceeding management’s guidance of $1.47-$1.49. Palo Alto’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.6%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. PANW’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.14 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.93% and came marginally higher than management’s guidance of $2.10-$2.13 billion. The top line rose 14% year over year, driven by an impressive performance across its segments. Additionally, the growing adoption of PANW’s Next-Generation Security platforms, driven by the hybrid work culture and a robust need for stronger security, also boosted first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Palo Alto’s impressive first-quarter results complemented by its strong market presence compelled it to raise guidance for the fiscal second quarter and full-year 2025. Better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, along with an optimistic outlook, are expected to pull up its shares. On a year-to-date basis, shares of PANW soared 26.8% compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s return of 28%. Palo Alto’s Q1 2025 Details
Palo Alto Q1 Earnings Beat: Can Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?
Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) delivered first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. The figure improved 13% year over year, exceeding management’s guidance of $1.47-$1.49.
Palo Alto’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.6%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
PANW’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.14 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.93% and came marginally higher than management’s guidance of $2.10-$2.13 billion.
The top line rose 14% year over year, driven by an impressive performance across its segments. Additionally, the growing adoption of PANW’s Next-Generation Security platforms, driven by the hybrid work culture and a robust need for stronger security, also boosted first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
Palo Alto’s impressive first-quarter results complemented by its strong market presence compelled it to raise guidance for the fiscal second quarter and full-year 2025. Better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, along with an optimistic outlook, are expected to pull up its shares. On a year-to-date basis, shares of PANW soared 26.8% compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s return of 28%.
Palo Alto’s Q1 2025 Details
PANW’s strong top-line performance can be attributed to the immense year-over-year rise in its Subscription & Support revenues backed by a modest increase in its Product revenues.
Product revenues increased 3.7% year over year to $353.8 million and contributed to 16.5% of the total revenues. The company’s Subscription and Support revenues, which accounted for 83.5% of the total revenues, improved 16% to $1.79 billion.
Deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal first quarter were $ 5.51 billion. Palo Alto’s remaining performance obligation climbed to $12.6 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 20%.
Palo Alto’s next-generation security annualized recurring revenues were $4.5 billion in the reported quarter, which grew 40% year over year and 6.6% from the previous quarter.
Non-GAAP gross profits increased 12.8% to $1.653 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) to 77.3%. The non-GAAP operating income rose 16.4% to $544.9 million. Meanwhile, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 60 bps to 28.8% compared with the year-ago quarter.
PANW’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Palo Alto had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.4 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024, compared with $2.56 billion as of July 31, 2024.
PANW generated an operating cash flow of $1.51 billion and a non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $1.47 billion in the first quarter fiscal of 2025.
Palo Alto Raises FY25 Guidance
For fiscal 2025, Palo Alto expects revenues between $9.12 billion and $9.17 billion, up from the earlier projected range of $9.10-$9.15 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $9.13 billion, indicating a rise of 13.75%. Remaining Performance Obligation is still projected in the range of $15.2-$15.3 billion. Next-Gen Security ARR is estimated in the band of $5.52-$5.57 billion, up from the previous forecast of $5.42-$4.47 billion.
PANW’s fiscal 2025 non-GAAP operating margin is still projected in the range of 27.5-28%. Its adjusted free cash flow margin is still estimated in the range of 37-38%. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $6.26-$6.39, up from the previous guidance of $6.18-$6.31. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pinned at $6.26 per share, suggesting an improvement of 10.4%. The figure remains unchanged over the past 60 days.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, PANW projects revenues between $2.22 billion and $2.25 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 12-14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.23 billion, indicating a rise of 12.9%. Remaining Performance Obligations are anticipated between $12.9 billion and $13 billion. Next-Gen Security ARR is expected in the band of $4.70-$4.75 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings are projected in the range of $1.54-$1.56 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 6.2%.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, PANW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Blackberry (BB - Free Report) , Advantest (ATEYY - Free Report) and Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector.
BB and ATEYY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while NTNX carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BB shares have plunged 34.8% year to date. It is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 19, 2024.
ATEYY shares have surged 80.3% year to date. It is slated to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29, 2025.
NTNX shares have gained 45.6% year to date. It is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 26.