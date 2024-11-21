Dycom Industries Inc. ( DY Quick Quote DY - Free Report) reported strong results for third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Oct. 26, 2024). Contract revenues and earnings surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. Shares of the company plunged 12.9% on Wednesday. Despite solid fiscal third-quarter results and strong fiscal fourth-quarter revenue growth projection, investors’ sentiments might have dampened on modest margin improvements. Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Image: Shutterstock
Dycom's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins Up Y/Y
Dycom Industries Inc. (DY - Free Report) reported strong results for third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Oct. 26, 2024). Contract revenues and earnings surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of the company plunged 12.9% on Wednesday. Despite solid fiscal third-quarter results and strong fiscal fourth-quarter revenue growth projection, investors’ sentiments might have dampened on modest margin improvements.
Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Dycom reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 by 14% and increased 20.2% from $2.23 year over year. The third-quarter fiscal 2024 EPS excludes 59 cents related to after-tax benefits received from the impacts of a change order and the closeout of several projects.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Contract revenues of $1.27 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $1.22 billion by 4.2% and grew 12% year over year. Contract revenues rose 7.6% on an organic basis. Acquired businesses (net of storm) contributed $80.1 million, and storm restoration services added $46.3 million to total revenues.
The company’s top five customers contributed 55.7% to total contract revenues (54.4% contributed in the prior year), which inched up 16.7%, organically. Revenues from all other customers decreased 3% organically in the quarter.
Dycom’s largest customer, AT&T, contributed 20.9% to total revenues and grew organically by 58.4%. Lumen (the second-largest customer) contributed 11.5% to total revenues. Customer #3 added 8.2%, Comcast contributed 8.1% and Brightspeed represented 7% of total revenues. Organic revenues from Customer #3 and Brightspeed were up 50.2% and 43.3%, respectively, year over year.
Operations & Backlog Details
Gross margin improved 45 basis points (bps) to 20.8% compared with 20.4% a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.3% to $170.7 million from $113.5 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% expanded 52 bps from the year-ago level.
Dycom’s backlog at the fiscal third-quarter end totaled $7.856 billion compared with $6.917 billion at the fiscal 2024-end. Of the backlog, $4.467 billion is projected to be completed in the next 12 months.
Financials
As of Oct. 26, 2024, Dycom had liquidity of $462.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents worth $15.3 million compared with $101.1 million as of Jan. 27, 2024. Long-term debt was $1.09 billion at the fiscal third-quarter end, up from $791.4 million at the fiscal 2024-end.
In the past nine months of 2024, DY repurchased 210,000 shares of its common stock for $29.8 million at an average price of $141.84 per share.
Fiscal Fourth-Quarter View
For the fiscal fourth quarter (ending on Jan. 25, 2025), DY expects contract revenues to grow by mid to high-single digits year over year. This includes $35 million of acquired contract revenues for the quarter. Organic revenues are expected to increase in the low to mid-single digits.
The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase 25 bps from the year-ago level of 9.8%.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, Dycom expects the effective tax rate to be 26% and diluted shares of 29.5 million. Interest expenses, net, is likely to be $16.5 million. Stock-based compensation is likely to be $9.3 million and amortization expenses is expected to be $9.9 million.
Zacks Rank & Peer Releases
Dycom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.
The upside was backed by innovation and high-demand projects, particularly in data centers, semiconductor plants, and institutional sectors. Strength across the segments helped the company achieve 12.6% higher organic revenues. The company now expects annual revenues of at least $14.5 billion compared with $14.5-$15 billion expected earlier.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) reported stellar earnings for third-quarter 2024, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased strongly on a year-over-year basis.
However, revenues missed the analysts’ expectations and slightly declined on a year-over-year basis. MTZ posted nearly 6% lower revenues from its previously provided guidance of $3.45 billion due to near-term project delays.
Quanta Services Inc. (PWR - Free Report) reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, wherein adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.
Quanta reported a strong quarter with double-digit growth across key financial metrics, a record backlog of $34 billion and $539.5 million in free cash flow. CEO Duke Austin attributed this growth to Quanta’s diverse portfolio, high demand, effective execution and an expanding market.