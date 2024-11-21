Back to top

The RealReal (REAL) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, The RealReal, Inc. (REAL - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. REAL recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

REAL has rallied 51.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates REAL could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider REAL's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for REAL

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on REAL for more gains in the near future.


