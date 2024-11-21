Norfolk Southern (NSC) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Norfolk Southern (
NSC Quick Quote NSC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Norfolk Southern due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Earnings Beat at Norfolk Southern in Q3
NSC's third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding $1.6 from non-recurring items) of $3.25 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 and increased 22.6% year over year, owing to lower costs.
Railway operating revenues were $3.05 billion in the quarter under review, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. The top line increased 2.7% year over year, with the Merchandise and Intermodal segments registering improvement in revenues. Overall volumes increased 7%. Total revenue per unit dipped 4% year over year. Income from railway operations more than doubled to to $1.6 billion. Railway operating expenses declined 34% on a year-over-year basis to $1.45 billion, primarily due to a double-digit decrease in expenses on fuel. Norfolk Southern’s operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) on an adjusted basis improved to 63.4% in the third quarter from 69.1% in the year-ago quarter, mainly owing to lower costs. A lower value of the metric is desirable. Segmental Performance of NSC
Merchandise revenues improved 3% year over year to $1.86 billion. Actual segmental revenues were lower than our estimate of $1.9 billion. Volumes, as well as revenue per unit increased 2% year over year.
Revenues from Intermodal improved 4% year over year to $763 million. Actual segmental revenues were lower than our projection of $765.1 million. While segmental volumes increased 9%, revenue per unit tumbled 5%. Coal revenues came in at $427 million, down 2% year over year. Actual segmental revenues surpassed our projection of $423.1 million. Coal volumes improved 11% year over year. Revenue per unit declined 11% in the reported quarter. Liquidity & Buyback
Norfolk Southern exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $975 million compared with $1.56 billion at the end of 2023. NSC had a long-term debt of $16.6 billion at the third-quarter end compared with $17.2 billion at the end of 2023.
The company did not repurchase any shares under its stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2024. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.
VGM Scores
Currently, Norfolk Southern has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Norfolk Southern has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Image: Bigstock
Norfolk Southern (NSC) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Norfolk Southern due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Earnings Beat at Norfolk Southern in Q3
NSC's third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding $1.6 from non-recurring items) of $3.25 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 and increased 22.6% year over year, owing to lower costs.
Railway operating revenues were $3.05 billion in the quarter under review, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. The top line increased 2.7% year over year, with the Merchandise and Intermodal segments registering improvement in revenues.
Overall volumes increased 7%. Total revenue per unit dipped 4% year over year. Income from railway operations more than doubled to to $1.6 billion.
Railway operating expenses declined 34% on a year-over-year basis to $1.45 billion, primarily due to a double-digit decrease in expenses on fuel.
Norfolk Southern’s operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) on an adjusted basis improved to 63.4% in the third quarter from 69.1% in the year-ago quarter, mainly owing to lower costs. A lower value of the metric is desirable.
Segmental Performance of NSC
Merchandise revenues improved 3% year over year to $1.86 billion. Actual segmental revenues were lower than our estimate of $1.9 billion. Volumes, as well as revenue per unit increased 2% year over year.
Revenues from Intermodal improved 4% year over year to $763 million. Actual segmental revenues were lower than our projection of $765.1 million. While segmental volumes increased 9%, revenue per unit tumbled 5%.
Coal revenues came in at $427 million, down 2% year over year. Actual segmental revenues surpassed our projection of $423.1 million. Coal volumes improved 11% year over year. Revenue per unit declined 11% in the reported quarter.
Liquidity & Buyback
Norfolk Southern exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $975 million compared with $1.56 billion at the end of 2023. NSC had a long-term debt of $16.6 billion at the third-quarter end compared with $17.2 billion at the end of 2023.
The company did not repurchase any shares under its stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2024.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.
VGM Scores
Currently, Norfolk Southern has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Norfolk Southern has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.