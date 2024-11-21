We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NEM vs. AGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Mining - Gold stocks have likely encountered both Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) and Alamos Gold (AGI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Newmont Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Alamos Gold has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that NEM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
NEM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.65, while AGI has a forward P/E of 24.57. We also note that NEM has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AGI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84.
Another notable valuation metric for NEM is its P/B ratio of 1.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AGI has a P/B of 2.24.
These metrics, and several others, help NEM earn a Value grade of B, while AGI has been given a Value grade of C.
NEM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NEM is likely the superior value option right now.