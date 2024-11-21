We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VNET or DASH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Services stocks are likely familiar with 21Vianet (VNET - Free Report) and DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
21Vianet and DoorDash, Inc. are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
VNET currently has a forward P/E ratio of 214.86, while DASH has a forward P/E of 717.50. We also note that VNET has a PEG ratio of 7.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DASH currently has a PEG ratio of 14.49.
Another notable valuation metric for VNET is its P/B ratio of 1.07. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DASH has a P/B of 9.45.
Based on these metrics and many more, VNET holds a Value grade of B, while DASH has a Value grade of F.
Both VNET and DASH are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VNET is the superior value option right now.