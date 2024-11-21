We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CNK or ABNB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Leisure and Recreation Services stocks have likely encountered both Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Cinemark Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Airbnb, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CNK likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ABNB has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CNK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.44, while ABNB has a forward P/E of 33.50. We also note that CNK has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91.
Another notable valuation metric for CNK is its P/B ratio of 7.07. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABNB has a P/B of 10.17.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CNK's Value grade of A and ABNB's Value grade of D.
CNK is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CNK is likely the superior value option right now.