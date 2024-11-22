Back to top

Curious about Workday (WDAY) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.13 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Workday metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription services' will reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Professional services' of $170.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscription Revenue Backlog' at $21.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.45 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Workday have experienced a change of +13.2% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WDAY is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.


