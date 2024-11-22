We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Cavco Industries (CVCO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cavco (CVCO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cavco is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cavco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CVCO has returned 42.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 26.3% on average. This means that Cavco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) . The stock is up 63.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Frontdoor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cavco belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.4% this year, meaning that CVCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Frontdoor belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #158. The industry has moved +24.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Cavco and Frontdoor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.