Should Value Investors Buy TTM Technologies (TTMI) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is TTM Technologies (TTMI - Free Report) . TTMI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.94, which compares to its industry's average of 20.50. Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.88 and as low as 9.06, with a median of 10.37.
We should also highlight that TTMI has a P/B ratio of 1.54. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.54. TTMI's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.19, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TTMI has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that TTMI has a P/CF ratio of 13.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.59. Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI's P/CF has been as high as 14.62 and as low as 8.41, with a median of 10.95.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that TTM Technologies is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TTMI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.