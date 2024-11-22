We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Futu Holdings (FUTU) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 304 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU's full-year earnings has moved 252.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, FUTU has gained about 55% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 23.2% on average. This means that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Willdan Group (WLDN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 94.3%.
In Willdan Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.1% so far this year, so FUTU is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Willdan Group belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved -4.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Willdan Group as they could maintain their solid performance.