Is Bunzl (BZLFY) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bunzl PLC (BZLFY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.
Bunzl PLC is one of 24 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bunzl PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZLFY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BZLFY has returned 7.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 8% on average. This means that Bunzl PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Federal Signal (FSS - Free Report) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.9%.
In Federal Signal's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bunzl PLC belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8% so far this year, meaning that BZLFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Federal Signal is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bunzl PLC and Federal Signal as they could maintain their solid performance.