Image: Bigstock

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ANF broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

ANF has rallied 7.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ANF could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ANF's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ANF on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


