HubSpot (HUBS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HUBS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, HUBS has gained 31.3%. The company currently sits at a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at HUBS's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 12 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for HUBS

Investors should think about putting HUBS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


