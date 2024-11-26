Clorox Stock Hits 52-Week High: Is it Time to Buy, Hold or Sell?

Shares of
The Clorox Company ( CLX Quick Quote CLX - Free Report) hit a new 52-week high of $171.35 last Friday before slipping slightly, closing at $169.30, down less than 1%. This price level reflects an impressive 32.7% gain from its 52-week low of $127.60. Over the past six months, CLX shares have rallied 28.7%, showcasing strong performance compared with the industry's 6.6% growth. Clorox's success is fueled by its focus on product innovation and continued investment in its brands, enabling it to win with consumers and grow market share. These efforts have allowed the company to outperform the S&P 500’s rally of 12.1% and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s rise of 1.1% in the past six months.
Technical indicators are also supportive of Clorox’s strong performance. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This moving average is an important indicator for gauging market trends and momentum.
Let’s analyze whether Clorox will continue its recent positive momentum or if a pullback is likely ahead. Factors Driving Clorox’s Momentum
The recent upswing in Clorox's shares is driven by several key factors. The company performed well in its core business operations during the first quarter of 2025. The company has successfully navigated from the cyber-attack that occurred earlier in the year, restoring its supply and distribution, and regaining growth across most of its markets where it lost share. The company also indicated that it does not anticipate significant costs related to the cyber-attack in future.
The company reported its eighth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion in the first quarter of 2025, showcasing a sustained effort to improve profitability. This progress highlights the success of their holistic margin management capabilities, which involve optimizing costs, pricing and product mix to enhance margins. The company remains on track to restore gross margins to pre-pandemic levels this fiscal year, a significant milestone reflecting recovery and improved operational efficiency. While rebuilding margins, the company continues to reinvest in its business to drive future growth, balancing profitability with long-term value creation. Clorox made significant progress in advancing its IGNITE strategy, which focuses on growth and innovation. The company has completed the implementation of its streamlined operating model and strengthened digital transformation efforts, positioning itself for continued success in the evolving market landscape. More Insights Into CLOROX’s Performance
Recent innovations from Clorox include the Clorox Scentiva Bleach Lavender & Jasmine, Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes and Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Trash Bags. These innovations underscore Clorox's commitment to boosting consumer value and brand loyalty through product diversification.
Management expects fiscal 2025 net sales to be flat to down 2% from the prior year’s actual. Organic sales are anticipated to increase by 3-5%, excluding 2 points of negative impacts of the divestiture of the company's business in Argentina and 3 points from the expected sale of the Better Health VMS business. The gross margin is expected to improve by 100-150 bps, driven by comprehensive margin management efforts, though partially offset by cost inflation and higher trade promotional expenses. The company projects an adjusted EPS of $6.65-$6.90 versus the $6.55-$6.80 mentioned earlier. The revised adjusted EPS suggests an 8-12% year-over-year increase. What Do Estimates Say About CLX?
Reflecting the positive sentiment around Clorox, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased their current and next fiscal year estimates by 3.2% to $6.85 and by 2% to $7.17 per share, respectively. These estimates indicate expected year-over-year growth rates of around 11% and 4.8%, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Final Thoughts on Clorox
Investors should consider Clorox with its recent performance and strategic positioning. Given its operational strength, strategic focus on innovation and robust recovery, Clorox is well-positioned for growth and offers a solid investment opportunity. The CLX stock is performing strongly in the market and currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
