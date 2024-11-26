We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NVIDIA Earnings, OpenAI, SpaceX & More
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Joel Shulman, Founder, CEO, and CIO at ERShares, about investing in entrepreneurial companies, both public and private.
Private assets have experienced rapid growth in recent years, and the largest asset managers are racing to bring them to retail investors. However, private assets are inherently illiquid and difficult to value, making it challenging to package them into an ETF wrapper that offers intraday liquidity and transparent pricing.
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, recently saw its valuation rise to $157 billion, up from $80 billion earlier this year and $29 billion in 2023. The startup’s latest funding round was oversubscribed, with participation from Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , SoftBank, and others.
SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, has seen its valuation soar to $180 billion. Like other high-profile startups, it has chosen to remain private as institutional investors continue to pour money into these markets.
The Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR - Free Report) is the first crossover ETF designed to enable investors to invest directly and indirectly in both public and private equity securities.
The fund changed its ticker and strategy in August but remains focused on entrepreneurial companies. It will limit its private equity investments to 15%. AppLovin (APP - Free Report) , NVIDIA, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) are its top holdings currently.
Given the inherent illiquidity and valuation challenges of private assets, how will this ETF invest in private companies?
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
