JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $250.29, demonstrating a +0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.8% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 15, 2025. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.03%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.28 billion, indicating a 4.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.62 per share and revenue of $174.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.56% and +10.56%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.15, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that JPM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $250.29, demonstrating a +0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.8% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 15, 2025. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.03%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.28 billion, indicating a 4.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.62 per share and revenue of $174.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.56% and +10.56%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.15, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that JPM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.