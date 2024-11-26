Chewy (CHWY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Chewy (
CHWY Quick Quote CHWY - Free Report) ending at $34.62, denoting a -0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 29.46% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 4, 2024. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.86 billion, indicating a 4.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.14 per share and a revenue of $11.83 billion, signifying shifts of +65.22% and +6.35%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Chewy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Chewy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.2.
We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.32 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
