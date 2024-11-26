Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say (Revised)

Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +6.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP): 1,773 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,774.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP): 112 versus 111 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP): 479 versus 480 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP): 31 compared to the 31 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada: $1.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- International: $69 million compared to the $69.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $321 million compared to the $312.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on November 25, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)


