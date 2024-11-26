Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (
IMCB Quick Quote IMCB - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.04 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 18.20% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Palantir Technologies Inc Class A (
PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) accounts for about 0.92% of total assets, followed by Ge Vernova Inc ( GEV Quick Quote GEV - Free Report) and Williams Inc ( WMB Quick Quote WMB - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 6.11% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCB seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities.
The ETF return is roughly 23.55% so far this year and was up about 33.99% in the last one year (as of 11/26/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $61.94 and $82.17.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 18.54% for the trailing three-year period. With about 454 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IMCB is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $76.09 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $101.47 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
