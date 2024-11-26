See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
BlackRock 80/20 Target Allocation R(BRAPX - Free Report) . BRAPX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.75%.
Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Institutional(WFMIX - Free Report) : 0.8% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. WFMIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With yearly returns of 10.84% over the last five years, WFMIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R3(RWMCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RWMCX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RWMCX has an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.22%, and annual returns of 12.62% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.