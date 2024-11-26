We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. YPF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.84 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.40. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.84 and as low as 2.22, with a median of 3.60.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is YPF's P/B ratio of 1.30. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.34. YPF's P/B has been as high as 1.30 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.79, over the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that YPF has a P/CF ratio of 4.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.13. Over the past year, YPF's P/CF has been as high as 4.51 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 3.66.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in YPF Sociedad Anonima's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, YPF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.